Bhushan Gagrani: All You Need To Know About Mumbai's New BMC Commissioner

IAS officer Bushan Gagrani is going to replace Iqbal Singh Chahal as a Municipal Commissioner & Administrator of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Let's have a look at who is he?

Bhushan Gagrani is a senior bureaucrat and an IAS officer of the 1990 batch who has recently been appointed as the additional chief secretary to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra. Gagrani has a background in various key departments and has been involved in urban development, Marathi language, and water resources. He has previously worked in departments such as industries, public health, MIDC, state tourism development corporation, Cidco, and MSRDC.

Bhushan Gagrani is the new BMC commissioner pic.twitter.com/ZIqh7tFQ2S — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) March 20, 2024

Gagrani's recent appointment marks a significant role change, transitioning from his previous position in the urban development department to becoming a key aide in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) under Eknath Shinde. His appointment reflects a high-level reshuffle in the bureaucracy, indicating a shift in leadership within the Maharashtra government.

