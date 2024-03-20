Bhushan Gagrani Replaces Iqbal Singh Chahal as Mumbai's New BMC Commissioner

Veteran Maharashtra cadre IAS Bhushan Gagrani has been appointed the new civic chief of Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation - BMC after the Election Commission insisted removal of Iqbal Singh Chahal who reigned for over three years. Gagrani had served as Principal Secretary also held the post of Director General of the Information and Public Relations Department (DGIPR).

He was part of the COVID-19 task force formed by the MVA government in March 2020 to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The senior civil service officer is considered a tough task master with good understating of the administration with experiences heading the crucial urban development department. The state government failed to transfer Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday despite the 5 pm deadline set by the Election Commission of India (ECI). An IAS officer of the 1989 batch, Chahal was appointed as municipal commissioner on May 8, 2020, during the Covid-19 epidemic in place of Praveen Pardeshi. He was retained as civic chief after the BJP and Shinde-led Sena government took over.

