Bird Flu Outbreak in Latur: 51 Crows Dead, Key Areas Sealed and Declared 'Alert Zone'

In Maharashtra's Latur district, 51 crows have been reported dead due to avian influenza (H5N1), prompting authorities to take immediate action to control the spread of the disease. The deaths were confirmed after a report from the Bhopal Veterinary Laboratory, received on Saturday, identified the cause as bird flu. The crows were found dead in various locations across Udgir town, with reports of dead birds starting to come in on January 13.

Following the discovery, local authorities initiated an investigation, sending six carcasses to the laboratory for testing on January 14. To prevent further spread, Latur district administration, led by Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, has declared a 10-km alert zone around the affected areas under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act. This includes restrictions on the movement of people and the transport of birds and animals within the zone. Additionally, officials will conduct a disinfection campaign in the affected areas, carry out surveys of all poultry within the 10-km radius, and send samples for further testing.