Bitcoin Row: ‘Will Fight BJP’s Allegations Legally’, Says Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday criticized the BJP for implicating him in its allegations of Bitcoin misappropriation aimed at influencing the state elections. He stated that he would pursue legal action to contest the "false" charges leveled against him.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in Bhandara district, Patole denied any involvement with Bitcoins, stating that he is a farmer. The BJP had on Tuesday released alleged voice notes of Patole and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, accusing them of attempting to use Bitcoins to influence the state assembly elections. The BJP claimed the issue raised serious concerns about the integrity of the polls and their fairness.

Sharing the audios in which the voices and signal chats purportedly belonging to the two opposition leaders stress the Bitcoin transactions for allegedly funding their poll campaign, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said it is clear that the MVA has seen the writing on the wall that it is facing defeat in the polls.

Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule has denied the allegations and stated that a criminal complaint has been filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Cybercrime Department in response to the false charges of Bitcoin misappropriation.

Patole also dismissed the BJP allegations and said, “The voice in the clip being circulated is not mine. Even (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi recognises my voice.” “Similarly, Ravindra Patil who is making the allegations is an IPS officer. He is fake and was in jail,” Patole charged.