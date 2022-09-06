BJP and Shinde's Shiv Sena will together fight BMC polls and win, says Devendra Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party and original Shiv Sena, Shinde Ji's Shiv Sena will together fight the BMC polls and win, says Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. On Monday, union home minister Amit Shah set a target of 150 seats for the BJP-Eknath Shinde group alliance in the upcoming elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has a strength of 227 seats.

With a budget of around Rs. 37,000 crore each year, BMC is regarded as Asia's finest civic organisation. Even while NCP-Congress was in power in the state, Shiv Sena was a dominant influence in local elections. In the 2017 civic polls, BJP and Shiv Sena contested independently as they could not agree to the seat-sharing formula.