BJP Betrays Those Who Help It in Times of Need, Claims Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray asserted that the BJP betrays those who help it in times of need. During a rally supporting his party's Mumbai North East Lok Sabha candidate Sanjay Dina Patil, Thackeray accused the BJP of betraying the Shiv Sena by deciding to contest the 2014 Assembly polls independently, despite the two parties having a decades-long alliance.

Despite this, we remained the BJP’s ally. It again betrayed us in 2019 and we accepted support from the Congress and NCP. The BJP then broke our party to form government (in 2022). The BJP deceives those who support it, Thackeray claimed.

Also Read| Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi To Hold Rally in Chandrapur District Today

Thackeray further alleged that the BJP government at the Centre had arrested former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an attempt to silence opposition voices. He warned that the BJP would regret its actions as they have stirred discontent among the people.