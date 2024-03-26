BJP Candidate Sudhir Mungantiwar Files Nomination for Chandrapur Lok Sabha Seat

Mumbai/Chandrapur: The Lok Sabha elections have been announced and the final seat-sharing between the Mahan Vikas Aghadi and the Grand Alliance is yet to be finalized. Meanwhile, the BJP has started campaigning with candidates in 23 constituencies in the state after it announced the names of 23 candidates. The Congress has also announced candidates for 12 Lok Sabha seats and campaigning has also begun there. The first BJP candidate filed his election form today. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "We are confident that we will win by a record-breaking margin."

In its first list, the BJP seemed to have fielded new faces this time. Sudhir Mungantiwar, who was previously not interested in the Lok Sabha elections, has been given a chance. Sudhir Mungantiwar is contesting from the Chandrapur Lok Sabha's seat. BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with Sudhir Mungantiwar went to the collector's office and filed their nomination papers. Later, speaking to the media, Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence in victory.



"After paying homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and visiting Mahakali, mother of Chandrapur, we have filled Sudhir Mungantiwar's form today. It's a new start today and it's going to be a good ending. We will break all our old records in Maharashtra," Fadnavis said. "This is not a state election, it is a national election. This election will decide who wants to hand over the country, who should bring the government to the country, Modi's or Rahul Gandhi's." Fadnavis also said that his vote for Sudhir Mungantiwar will be a vote for Modi.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "With the blessings of the almighty, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, we have filed the nomination of Sudhir Mungantiwar from Chandrapur. The start has been good, and the result will be good too.… pic.twitter.com/8mAtxxv7QY — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

Sudhir Mungantiwar and Pratibha Dhanorkar of the Congress are in a direct fight for the Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat. The Congress had won the Chandrapur seat in the last Lok Sabha elections. Suresh Dhanokar won from here. However, he passed away a few months ago. The Congress has fielded his wife Pratibha Dhanorkar from the seat. The names of Shivani Wadettiwar and Vijay Wadettiwar were also doing the rounds for the seat. However, after Pratibha Dhanorkar visited Delhi, her name was announced.