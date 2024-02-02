"BJP Can't Afford Such Kind of Politics in Future..." MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Hits at BJP

Nashik: "Given the way the ED/CBI actions that are going on now, the BJP will not be able to afford such politics in the future. No one has come with an immortal belt of power. Today you are in power, what will you do if another comes to power tomorrow? These ED and CBI actions are not new in India. They did it during Indira Gandhi's time. But just because they did, you don't have to do it," MNS leader Raj Thackeray commented.

Addressing a press conference in Nashik, Raj Thackeray said that voters need to decide in this regard. "You won't get anything unless you hold politicians accountable. People tend to ignore ten wrongs and vote for one right. It frees the other person to do 10 wrong things again, he said. Also, when I was talking about EVMs, no one supported me. Now they have woken up to the problem," Thackeray said.

"Also, it doesn't make sense to make estimates until there's voting. Every election is different. It doesn't have eternal rules. It's hard to predict what will happen next. The massive turnout, the demolition of the Babri structure, the riots, the bombings, and the votes that took place at that time were out of anger. At that time, there were constituencies of Congress and other parties, where the BJP-Shiv Sena also got a large number of votes. Even in 2014, people voted out of anger. When something is accomplished, we don't know how much of a vote comes from satisfaction. "

"So far, elections have been held on questions, but this will be the first time an election on answers. I don't know how or what his vote will be. I am happy that Ram temple has been built but I am not a BJP voter. In 1995, many Congress voters in Maharashtra had voted for the Shiv Sena-BJP in the wake of riots and bomb blasts. But the pattern did not repeat in 1996, 1997, and 1998" Thackeray stated.