BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule seeks Nana Patole's reaction on K'taka Cong chief Shivakumar’s statements

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule sought the reaction of Congress leaders in the state on the comments of their Karnataka colleague D K Shivakumar on the border row between the two states.

Shivakumar had, on Wednesday, asked Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to lead an all-party delegation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to get an assurance on the state’s stand on the border issue.

Speaking to reporters in Vidhan Bhavan complex here, Bawankule wanted Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole and other leaders to clear their stand on the aggressive statements made by Shivakumar on the border row.

Bawankule also brushed aside the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition parties against Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and said it would fall flat.