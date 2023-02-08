BAMU organises G-20 University Connect lecture series

Aurangabad

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will organise ‘G-20 Unversity Connect lecture series and various competitions on February 17.

Briefing the press, vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said, Owing to the G-20 summit in the country, various projects are being implemented. BAMU has been included in these projects which is a matter of pride. Lectures will be organised on the issues like integral development, environment-friendly lifestyle, climate change and global change and other issues will be organised during the series.

Former director of National Research Lab Dr Managersingh, dean of Symbiosis University Jyoti Chandirmani and other experts will deliver lectures. These lectures will be held at the University Auditorium on February 17.

Similarly, quizzes, poster making, business ideas and other contests will be held on February 10 and 11.

The chairman of the reception committee will be registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, nodal officer Dr Mustajeeb Khan and co-ordinator Bina Senger, said pro-vice chancellor Dr Sham Shirsat.

Conference on higher education

BAMU will host the western regional vice-chancellors conference of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) on February 21 and 22. The conference will be inaugurated by governor Bhagatsingh Koshyari and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis while higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil and principal secretary Vikaschandra Rastogi will be present for the valedictory function.

AIU office bearers and experts from the field of higher education from Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan will attend. They will discuss the issues related to directions and policies for higher education, Dr Yeole said.