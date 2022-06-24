BJP has nothing to do with state affairs, says BJP leader Chandrakant Patil

Kolhapur: The revolt by Eknath Shinde has created a stir in the politics of the state including Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs who had revolted against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Mahavikas Aghadi government have arrived in Guwahati. Eknath Shinde has formed a large group of more than 40 MLAs with Shiv Sena. Therefore, there are signs that the Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state is becoming unstable. Meanwhile, it is being speculated that Eknath Shinde's group and the BJP may form a new government in the state. However, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil has commented on this.

Chandrakant Patil has stated that he has no information about the change of power in the state. "The upheavals that take place in the state have nothing to do with BJP. We are currently working in 16 constituencies in the state. If the Eknath Shinde faction proposes to establish power, a decision will be taken in the core committee. The role I will play will be the official role of the party," explained Chandrakant Patil. "Besides, I don't know what exactly Sharad Pawar and Narayan Rane said. I am presenting the official role of BJP in Maharashtra as president, but all our leaders have the right to answer" said Chandrakant Patil.

"We should communicate with each other Devendra Fadnavis told me that some things are going on," said Chandrakant Patil. "Thinks about everything before and after. In the morning I read in the paper that Uddhav Thackeray has an exit. But I don't think anyone will discredit you so much. This is the subject of study," said Chandrakant Patil. "Mohit Kamboj is everyone's friend. He is also a friend of Eknath Shinde. I don't know anything about Mohit Kamboj going there. Also, I have already said that Sanjay Raut is the end of Shiv Sena" he said. Chandrakant Patil also said that they talk one thing in the morning and then the other.