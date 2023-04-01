BJP in search of perfect candidate for Pune Lok Sabha by-election after Girish Bapat's demise

Girish Bapat, a BJP Member of Parliament, passed away three days ago at Pune's Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital. He passed away at the age of 72. He had a political career that spanned over four decades and held several prominent positions. Last year, he contested the Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate and was elected as an MP, marking his first term in Delhi.

Despite his deteriorating health condition over the past few days, Girish Bapat had campaigned for the BJP's candidate in the Pune by-election. Unfortunately, he passed away, and as a result, a by-election for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency will be conducted. The BJP is currently searching for potential candidates to contest in this election.

After a mistake in the previous assembly by-elections, the BJP is being careful this time and considering five potential candidates for the upcoming by-elections. The first candidate under discussion is Swarda Bapat, who is Girish Bapat's daughter-in-law. The second candidate is former MP Sanjay Kakade, followed by former mayor Muralidhar Mohol, Pune BJP president Jagdish Mulik, and Medha Kulkarni, who was denied an assembly ticket. It is uncertain who will ultimately be chosen from among these candidates for the election.