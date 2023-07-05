BJP is using Income Tax, CBI, and Enforcement Directorate to threaten the party MLAs says, Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party working president Supriya Sule on Wednesday hit back at Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar for taking a dig at her father and party veteran Sharad Pawar over his age.Addressing the party workers at MET College in Bandra, Ajit Pawar said, “You portrayed me as a villain in front of everyone. I still have deep respect for him (Sharad Pawar) ...But you tell me, IAS officers retire at 60...even in politics - BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi...That allows the new generation to rise...You (Sharad Pawar) give us your blessings.”Addressing the party gathering in Mumbai, Supriya Sule hit out at BJP, Ajit Pawar, and Eknath Shinde-led government warning not to disrespect Sharad Pawar.

Slamming the BJP and referring to it as the most corrupt party in the country, she said, “Disrespect us, but not our father (Sharad Pawar). This fight is against the BJP government. BJP is the most corrupt party in the country. "Apart from this, she also alleged that BJP is using Income Tax, CBI, and Enforcement Directorate to threaten the party MLAs. However, she claimed NCP will give an appropriate answer very soon.In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.