BJP Launches Gaon Chalo Abhiyan, Various Party Leaders to Live in Villages for a Day

This year is an election year. There is a lot of talk about Lok Sabha and then Assembly Elections. Meanwhile, the BJP today announced a new campaign. BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the BJP is launching a 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' for mass public relations from February 4 to 11. Bawankule gave this information at a press conference held at the BJP Mumbai office.

All ministers will stay in the designated village

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, all state ministers, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, all union ministers of the party, national general secretary Vinod Tawde, state office-bearers, MPs, and MLAs will stay in the village given to them for a day, Bawankule said. "We will be staying at Saur in Amravati district for a day," he said.



He said the BJP was working with a development agenda in mind, building a good organizational structure ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' is aimed at reaching out to every voter at the grassroots level about the effective work of the Modi government in the last 10 years, the fulfillment of the promises made in the previous manifesto, the key provisions of this year's interim budget that promise a developed India. Leaflets will be distributed highlighting the schemes and remarkable achievements of the Modi government in the last 10 years to reach out to every citizen.

Which leader has which village?

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will stay at Pardasinga in Nagpur district, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will stay at Dhapewada in Nagpur district, Mumbai President Ashish Shelar at Guramwadi (Malvan), Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve will stay at Valsawangi in Jalna district for a day. Dr. Piyush Goyal; Dr. Bharati Pawar; Union ministers Bhagwat Karad and Kapil Patil will also participate in the campaign. The drive will be conducted ward-wise in urban areas. Central General Secretary Vinod Tawde will participate in the campaign in Vile Parle.

Under this, 50,000 BJP migrant leaders will reach out to every voter in 50,000 units. All the leaders, including former MPs, MLAs, and ZP members, will travel to every unit across the state and will also get the support of 32,000 super warriors.

In each unit, the BJP migrant leader will stay for a day, hold meetings of booth heads, meet citizens, and hold 18 organizational tasks. In 50,000 units, the target is to visit about 3.5 lakh houses in a Lok Sabha under the Gaon Chalo Abhiyan. 'NaMo Cup' for youth and 'Shakti Vandana Programme' for women are also being implemented to reach out to every class. Bawankule also informed that Prime Minister Modi will soon interact with women self-help group representatives through the Shaktivandan program.