BJP leader Girish Mahajan says it was BJP's mission to break Shiv Sena into two

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Mahajan while addressing a rally in Jalgaon said that it was BJP's mission to break Shiv Sena into two.

All this mission was not that easy. 40 people left a party like Shiv Sena, they left after getting tired of Uddhav Thackeray. It was very difficult to leave with seventeen eighteen people and reach till fifty, said Mahajan in the presence of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the function in Jalgaon district.

According to a report of Free Press Journal, Mahajan, who is known as BJP’s trouble shooter, claimed that the transition of power in Maharashtra took place as if it happened due to a wave and thereafter Eknath Shinde was directly put in the CM’s chair.

Mahajan slammed Thackeray as the chief minister during the two and half year rule of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. However, Mahajan showered praise on Shinde and Fadnavis for striving for the overall development of the state. I tell Eknath Shinde to sleep at least four hours or at least five hours, but he is working till 3 am.