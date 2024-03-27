BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Tweets Documents, Accuses Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut and Daughter in 1000 Cr Wine Scam

Shiv Sena leader and spokesperson MP Sanjay Raut was summoned by the ED for questioning in the Patra Chal financial scam a few months ago. Later, he was also arrested by the ED. Currently, he is out on bail and in the battle of elections, he is carrying out important responsibilities from the Mahavikas Aghadi. Just a few days ago, he compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Aurangzeb and BJP supporters attacked him strongly. Now, serious allegations have been made against Sanjay Raut in the wake of elections. BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya tweeted that there was a wine scam worth 1000 crores in Maharashtra.

On 16 April 2021, Sanjay Raut daughter became director of Magpie DFS Pvt Ltd wine king Ashok Garg company. So, on April 26, 2021, Thackeray government in the state amended the wine policy in Maharashtra by considering wine as non-alcoholic and allowing its sale in retail shops, supermarkets. Kirit Somaiya has said that this is a wine scam worth 1000 crores. Somaiya has also shared some documents regarding in this on his Twitter account in which, Raut's daughter Purvshi name is mentioned in it.

Sanjay Raut Daughters became Directors in Wine King Ashok Garg Magpie DFS Pvt Ltd on 16/4/2021 on 26/4/21 Thackeray Sarkar amended Wine Policy of Maharashtra to Treat Wine as Non Alcoholic & allow Sale in Retail Shops, Super Market. ₹1000 Crore Wine Scam pic.twitter.com/LkwyfGeIer — Kirit Somaiya ( Modi ka Pariwar) (@KiritSomaiya) March 27, 2024



Meanwhile, in line with the Lok Sabha elections, the leaders of Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi in the state have faced each other. Political parties are accusing and criticizing each other. Sanjay Raut from Shiv Sena UBT is attacking BJP with harsh words. So, it is countered by the BJP leaders that we do not give importance to Sanjay Raut. However, now Kirit Somaiya has made a serious allegation of 1 thousand crores against Raut. On the other hand, ED has raided the properties of Shiv Sena UBT Party candidate Amol Kirtikar today.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the ED and has been accused of a huge scam in the Delhi Liquor Policy. In this case, ED had already arrested Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia. Hence, the Delhi Liquor Policy is currently prevailing across the country. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal is working from a jail in Delhi, deciding the Lok Sabha elections. Sanjay Raut said that he is currently the most popular leader in the country. On the other hand, Kirit Somaiya has made a serious allegation that 1000 crores were scammed by implementing the Maharashtra wine policy. He has also said that Sanjay Raut's daughter is the director of the wine company in this matter.