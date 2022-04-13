BJP leader Kripashankar Singh meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his residence

In the last few days, there has been a lot of talk in Maharashtra's political circles about the growing closeness between the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the BJP. Similarly, after Raj Thackeray's rally in Thane, another BJP leader has arrived at Shivteerth to meet the MNS chief. Today, BJP leader Kripashankar Singh has reached Shivteerth to pay a visit to Raj Thackeray. The reason for this visit is not yet understood. However, on this occasion, the discussion regarding MNS-BJP alliance has started once again. After Gudipadva's speech, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visited Raj Thackeray. Now after the speech in Thane, Kripashankar Singh has gone to meet Raj Thackeray.

While in the Congress party, Kripashankar Singh had a great influence as the leader of North Indians. However, Kripashankar Singh stayed away from active politics for some time due to the delay in the investigation into the financial malpractice case. After that Kripashankar Singh had joined BJP. The percentage of North Indian voters in Mumbai is significant. Among these voters, there is a large section who believe in Kripashankar Singh. Therefore, this meeting between Raj Thackeray and Kripashankar Singh may be important in view of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, political experts are speculating. Besides, Pankaj Bhujbal, son of NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal, also visited Shiv Thackeray on Wednesday to pay a courtesy call on him. However, the reason for this visit is not yet understood.

