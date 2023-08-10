BJP-led NDA ensures to win maximum seats in Maharashtra in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s aim in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is to win the most seats in the state and the country.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating an office of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) here. Replying to a question on the occasion, he said, The NDA's first priority is to ensure that it wins the maximum number of seats in the state and the country in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The alliance partners are currently working on this and only after that they will turn their attention to the state assembly polls (due in October/November 2024).

Strong candidates would be selected by parties as candidates. Our aim is to defeat the rival parties, he said. We will now now work towards getting janadhar (public support) and gaining the confidence of citizens, he added.

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Union Minister Amit Shah's comments on numerous problems, he claimed he was not qualified to comment. I am not here to comment on the national leaders' statements. I am interested in state issues and wish to help address them. I am just a karyakarta (political worker) from the state who wants to work for the development of the state. All I want to do is focus on the state, Pawar said.