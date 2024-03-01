BJP MLA Ashish Shelar Opposes Mumbai BEST Fare Increase in Assembly, Citing It as Too Costly for Common People

On the first day of March, Mumbaikar BEST bus commuters had a huge blow to their pockets. The 'BEST' service, Mumbai's vital transport, became more expensive. BEST bus fares increased, including new rates for passes. From March 1, the daily pass price rose by Rs 10, and the monthly pass by Rs 150. Today, BJP's Mumbai President MLA Ashish Shelar demanded a halt to the BEST fare hike.

Ashish Shelar raised concerns in the Legislative Assembly regarding the significant increase in the monthly pass prices of BEST, deeming it excessive and calling for its suspension. He highlighted that the decision to raise the rates for monthly and weekly passes of BEST has come into effect today. The BEST bus service is a vital mode of transportation for the common man in Mumbai, with 35 lakh passengers relying on it. The number of passengers increased by seven to eight lakhs last year, including commuters and school children. Shelar argued that the 87 percent hike in monthly pass rates and a 17 percent increase in weekly pass rates are unwarranted, urging the House to address this issue.

Maintaining the status quo on ticket prices amidst pass rate hikes

While the increase in monthly pass rates by BEST will come into effect today, there has been no change in the ticket prices. The BEST administration clarified that only the daily and monthly pass rates have been revised, with student discounts still in place. Students can still enjoy unlimited bus rides for a monthly pass priced at Rs 200. Under the new tariff structure, there will now be 18 passes instead of the previous 42, offering weekly and monthly passes for both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned bus travel at Rs 6, Rs 13, Rs 19, and Rs 25, respectively.