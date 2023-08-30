BJP MLA Nitesh Rane writes to ATS chief, alleges Sanjay Raut's role in social unrest

The opposition is criticizing the government over the state's law and order. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Bal Thackeray's MP, Sanjay Raut, has asserted a significant claim regarding the Ram temple inauguration and riots. BJP leader and MLA Nitesh Rane has written a letter to Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Chief Sadanand Date, seeking legal action against Sanjay Raut.

Nitesh Rane states in his letter that the dispute over Lord Shri Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya was resolved peacefully through the legal process, and now the commitment to construct the temple is also being fulfilled joyfully through the cooperation of all castes and religions. As the date of the inauguration draws nearer, a climate of happiness is being fostered across the country. However, during such times, certain elements make repeated attempts to disrupt social harmony. Foremost among them is Rajya Sabha's prominent member and the editor of Saamana newspaper, Sanjay Raut. Since May 2022, he has been spreading news through the media that leads to tensions in Maharashtra, as stated in the letter.

Following his statement, some individuals in Maharashtra abruptly posted images of Aurangzeb as their status, which subsequently triggered riots in certain areas. This prompted him to make a statement to the media on August 28, 2023, wherein he said, "During the inauguration of the Ram temple, people will be called from all corners of the country, using trains from across the nation. Stones will be thrown at one of these trains. I am concerned that an incident of significant scale, akin to Pulwama, might occur. If Pulwama was possible, it's been alleged that even the Godhra incident was orchestrated. Hence, a similar incident might be staged for the 2024 elections." I am confident that he possesses an in-depth understanding of the potential riots due to his close association with anti-national organizations, and he might have been involved in a potential conspiracy against the nation of India," Rane mentioned in the letter.