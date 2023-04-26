BJP MLA Prasad Lad receives Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year award

'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given every year to individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of public service - social service, education, administration, politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR.

This year Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Prasad Lad won the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year award for politics promising category. Prasad Lad is an Indian politician who is a leader of the BJP. He is also the Vice President for the BJP Maharashtra state unit. After Narayan Rane resigned as MLC after leaving the Indian National Congress, Prasad Lad defeated Dileep Mane of the Indian National Congress party by garnering 209 votes to win the bypoll for the seat. Nine Congress and Nationalist Congress Party MLA's cross voted for the BJP candidate.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year is the largest non-entertainment awards and one of the marquee initiatives of Lokmat Media which honours exemplary work from across fields like Politics, Administration, Social, Arts, Science, Sports, Entertainment, etc. This year, some of the most renowned personalities like Joytiraditya Scindia, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patole, Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe, and Amruta Fadnavis will be present on the occassion.

