BJP MLA Ram Kadam Accuses Rohit Pawar and Others of Creating Caste Tension, Demands Investigation

Allegation on Rohit Pawar As part of the Point of Information in the House, BJP MLA Ram Kadam made serious allegations against MLA Rohit Pawar. A big conspiracy of how casteism will spread in Maharashtra has been revealed through viral videos. In the video man says that he will bury Devendra Fadnavis in this soil, like Devendra Fadnavis, he says that he will finish the Brahmins of Maharashtra in 3 minutes. A case has been registered at Santacruz police station. The one who was caught. Rohit Pawar called the police to rescue him. What is the connection between Rohit Pawar and this person?" he asked.



In the Assembly, MLA Ram Kadam said that in that video man said that Maharashtra belongs to Marathas and Marathas will rule. If anyone says this about Devendra Fadnavis, we will not tolerate it.

The man has been identified as Yogesh Sawant. He has links with Baramati and Rohit Pawar called the police to release the man. What does Rohit Pawar have to do with Yogesh Sawant? Marathas should get a reservation but if Rohit Pawar and his neighbors are trying to create caste tension in the state under the guise of Marathas, they are defaming the Maratha community. Not a single march went the wrong way for the Maratha community. He left in peace. But in Beed, arson and stone was pelting," he said.

No one will accept making such a statement against any leader or community. However, Sharad Pawar's name was mentioned in the House, a notice has to be given before taking anyone's name. No one has the right to be named through the Point of Information. Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar demanded that he be removed from the proceedings if his name was taken.

Meanwhile, in the video, we will finish a community in 3 minutes, and Devendra Fadnavis will finish you. A Yuva Sena office-bearer complained. Yogesh Sawant was found in it. He admitted that he is an office-bearer of the NATIONALIST Congress Party Sharad Chandra Pawar Party. Rohit Pawar himself called up senior police officers. What do they have to do with it? The Maratha community protests peacefully. During the Agitation of Jarange Patil, we took a stand in their favor from the beginning. But when their protests began to smell political, everything started coming out. Yogesh Sawant's address is also in Baramati. What is Rohit Pawar's relationship with Yogesh Sawant? Mla Ashish Shelar said an inquiry should be conducted to find out who is behind Yogesh Sawant. The speaker ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.