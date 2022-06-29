BJP MLAs celebrate at Taj Hotel as Uddhav Thackeray announces his resignation

Uddhav Thackeray today announced his resignation as Chief Minister. He also announced his resignation from the Legislative Council. It is learned that after his resignation, Minister Anil Parab went to Raj Bhavan.

As soon as the Chief Minister announced his resignation, the BJP MLAs gathered at the Taj Hotel and celebrated. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Chandrakant Patil celebrated by filling each other's benches.

"I don’t want to play the majority game. Which was raised by Shiv Sena chief and Shiv Sainiks. Let the son of that Shiv Sena chief get what he deserves by being demoted from the post of Chief Minister. No one should be deprived of this happiness. I had no intention of leaving the post of Chief Minister. I don't want to cling to a chair. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Facebook that he was resigning from the post of Chief Minister and also resigning from the membership of the Legislative Council" said Uddhav Thackeray.