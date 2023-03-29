BJP MP Girish Bapat passes away at 72

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Girish Bapat passed away. He was admitted to Dinanath Mangeshkar hospital in Pune and had been under treatment for quite few days.

The 72-year-old BJP leader, suffering from breathing problems for the past few months, has been undergoing dialysis at the hospital.

During the Kasba Peth Assembly bypoll held recently, Bapat had guided BJP workers. He had visited a polling booth to cast his vote sitting in a wheelchair with a nasal cannula.

Girish Bapat led Kasba constituency for almost 30 years. He was the present MP of Pune city. Girish Bapat is known as a leader who has amicable relations with all party leaders.