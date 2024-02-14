BJP Nominates Ashok Chavan and Medha Kulkarni for Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra

The BJP has announced the candidacy of three individuals for the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra. Ashok Chavan, Medha Kulkarni, and Dr. Ajit Gopchhade. Today, the BJP officially announced the list regarding this. Both Ashok Chavan and Ajit Gopchhade hail from Nanded. Ashok Chavan recently joined the BJP, sparking discussions about whether he would be nominated for the Rajya Sabha. Today, the BJP provided official information confirming their candidacy. 65 years old, Chavan was warmly welcomed into the BJP in Mumbai, attended by key figures like Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Chavan, who spent nearly four decades in Congress, views this as the beginning of a fresh political journey, emphasizing that his decision was self-directed and not influenced by past controversies. He sees it as a new beginning in his life.

"In the last 38 years of my political life, starting a new journey. I would like to do some good work and go ahead with progressive thoughts. "Politics is a way of service to society. Some people have criticised my decision. I will not make any personal remarks against anyone," he said. He emphasised his commitment to a proactive and constructive approach towards development, referencing past collaborations with Fadnavis during their respective tenures juxtaposed as Chief Minister and opposition leader. He pledged to bolster BJP's presence in Maharashtra, citing his dedication to enhancing the party's electoral prospects.

Reflecting on his decision to switch allegiances, Chavan highlighted his alignment with the inclusive ethos of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' propagated by Modi and affirmed his intent to abide by the party's directives and contribute positively to the national growth trajectory.When asked about whether more people from the Congress could join the BJP, he said, "I have not made any calls to other Congress leaders. BJP leaders, like Fadnavis, will take that decision. I have only joined the party today."

Queried about him attending a party meeting on Sunday and announcing his resignation the next day, Chavan said, "I was thinking about it for a long time. I wanted to be a part of nation-building. It was not an easy decision. I had to think a lot about it. The decision is taken in the interest of Maharashtra, my own district and the nation. If some good things are taking place, I should be a part of it."



