BJP slams Uddhav Thackeray, says from now no restrictions on Hindu festivals

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his govt has allowed unrestricted celebrations of Dahi Handi and Ganpati festival in the state. The Dahi Handi was organised on a grand scale by several leaders like Pratap Sarnaik and Prakash Surve from CM Eknath Shinde camp while Ashish Shelar and Ram Kadam from the BJP held it in Worli and Ghatkopar.BJP also launched 300 special buses for Mumbaikars traveling to Konkan for Ganeshotsav festival. Similarly, Modi Express train also helped people traveling from Mumbai to Konkan for the celebrations of Ganpati. BJP leaders are alleging that 'several restrictions' on Hindu festivals were seen during MVA government under Uddhav Thackeray and now Hindu festivals will be celebrated with fanfare.

The state government in Maharashtra believes in Hindutva ideology and would be protecting and encouraging Hindu festivals henceforth. We had seen the unjust restrictions that were imposed by the Uddhav Thackeray regime. Hindus were not allowed to celebrate their festivals freely and the temples were closed for the longest time. This new government is formed on the lines of Hindutva and such unjust restrictions have no place now," BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar said. BJP MLA Ram Kadam, who recently organised the Dahi Handi festival on a grand scale, was critical of the MVA government regime.

"The earlier government didn't believe in Mandir but in Madeira it seems. Alcohol shops were kept open but people were not allowed to enter temples. There was no celebration of Ganapati, Dahi Handi or even Diwali. We have facilitated 300 special buses and a Modi Express train for Mumbaikars traveling to Konkan for Ganeshotsav," Kadam said.