BJP submits another breach of privilege motion against Ajit Pawar for describing govt as anti-Maharashtra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moved a breach of privilege motion in the Maharashtra Legislative Council against Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar for allegedly describing the state government as anti-Maharashtra.

A day earlier, breach of privilege motions were moved against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde by BJP and Sena (UBT) leaders, respectively, over different remarks.

BJP’s Pravin Darekar submitted a breach of privilege motion against Pawar, a Nationalist Congress Party leader, to deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe.

Pawar has insulted the government which is formed by elected representatives. We (opposition) will not attend the high-tea invitation of anti-Maharashtra government’ were the words of Ajit Pawar. Leader of Opposition in the Council was also sitting next to him, Darekar said.

The high-tea invitation was from the government. Should we consider it an insult to all MLAs and MLCs who are part of this government? A person holding the post of Leader of Opposition should not have used such inappropriate and insulting words, the BJP leader added.