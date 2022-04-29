'BJP to form an alliance with MNS ?', Fadnavis reacts

MNS chief Raj Thackeray's meeting in Aurangabad on May 1 has finally got permission. MNS workers are now busy preparing for the rally in Aurangabad as the police allowed Raj Thackeray with a total of 16 conditions. Raj has suddenly took a pro-Hindu stance and strongly attacked the Mahavikas Aghadi government and the NCP in the state.

Therefore, there are rumors that BJP and MNS will form an alliance. Devendra Fadnavis gave a clear answer to the question asked about BJP-MNS alliance. Devendra Fadnavis was asked by journalists whether there would be an alliance between BJP and MNS based on the role taken by MNS. On that, the news and discussions of alliance with MNS are fictional. At present there is no such proposal. Also, we have not had a formal discussion regarding this alliance. However, the issues raised by Raj Thackeray at present. Whether it is the issue of Hindutva, or the issue of loudspeakers they have taken up now. We have taken up these issues before. Stating that the directive of the Supreme Court should be followed, Fadnavis said that the alliance talks with MNS were clearly false.