BJP to plummet by 100 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, April 19 Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that the ruling BJP at the Centre would fall by 100-110 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"There is a strong anti-BJP sentiment. In the next Parliament elections, BJP will forfeit 100-110 seats. This means, there will be a 100 per cent change in power at the Centre," Raut told mediapersons here.

He said that along with the BJP, all the central probe agencies like the ED and CBI which are being misused to pressurise all opposition parties like Congress, Nationalist Congress Party or Shiv Sena (UBT), will also go out.

Raut said that in Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will fight the 2024 Assembly elections unitedly to bag between 180-185 (out of 288) seats, and of the 48 Lok Sabha seats, the MVA alliance will win 40.

When asked who will be the "Prime Ministerial face of the Opposition", he said that "it could be anybody, but the country will see a change of power at the Centre in 2024, there's no doubt on this".

Referring to certain surveys pointing at huge reversals for the BJP in the state, Raut said "we don't need to depend on surveys" as the ground realities are very clearly pointing to a power-change.

On the deaths of at least 13 devotees after the 'Maharashtra Bhushan Award' 2022 event in Navi Mumbai on April 16, Raut said that it was the direct responsibility of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and he must quit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor