BJP will win in Madhya Pradesh with complete majority: Devendra Fadnavis

On Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win in Madhya Pradesh with a complete majority. The people of Madhya Pradesh have faith in PM Modi and his guarantees. The government here has done very good work under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. I have full faith that the BJP will win.

The election commission announced that polling for the assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on 17 November. The elections for the Madhya Pradesh assembly will take place in a single phase. The voting will be held on November 17. The voting time is likely to be between 7 am to 6 pm.



