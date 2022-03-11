BJP won in 4 states but why did it lose in Punjab?, asks Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has reactd to BJP's huge victories in four states including Uttar Pradesh. "BJP achieved a great victory. UP was their state, still, Akhilesh Yadav's seats have increased 3 times, from 42 to over 125. Mayawati & Owaisi have contributed to BJP's win, so they must be given Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna."

"BJP has won in 4 states, we don't have anything to be upset about, we're a part of your happiness. Why did Uttarakhand CM lose? 2 Dy CMs lost in Goa. Most concerning issue is Punjab; a nationalist party like BJP has been rejected completely in Punjab," he added.

"The PM, Home Minister, Defence Minister, everyone campaigned tremendously in Punjab, then why did you lose in Punjab? UP, Uttarakhand, Goa was yours already, which is fine. But, you have lost more in Punjab as compared to Congress & Shiv Sena in UP," said Raut.

