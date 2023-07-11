BJP workers stage protest against Uddhav Thackeray over his taint remark on Devendra Fadnavis

Workers for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protested against Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday in this city over his taint comments on Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, and demanded that the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) retract his comment.

BJP workers staged a demonstration at Variety Square in the morning where they raised slogans against Thackeray. BJP’s Nagpur chief Pravin Datke said Thackeray has not only insulted their senior leader Fadnavis but also denigrated the people of the city.

Addressing Shiv Sena (UBT) workers here on Monday, the home turf of Fadnavis, Thackeray said the BJP leader was a taint on Nagpur as he had aligned with the NCP despite asserting that he would never do so. Playing an old audio clip of Fadnavis stating that he would never join hands with the NCP, Thackeray said the BJP leader’s no means yes.

Datke said Thackeray had done injustice with Vidarbha and Nagpur during his two-and-half-year stint as the Maharashtra chief minister. He also alleged that Thackeray indulged in corruption during the COVID pandemic and has no right to call Fadnavis tainted.