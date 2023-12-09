"Black day for Indian democracy": NCP MP Amol Kolhe on Mahua Moitra's expulsion

Amol Kolhe, the Shirur MP and leader of the Sharad Pawar faction in the NCP, expressed condemnation over the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha. Moitra faced expulsion on Friday after the Lok Sabha adopted the report of its Ethics Committee, finding her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to advance his interests.

The Lok Sabha witnessed a heated debate on the panel's report, during which Moitra was denied the opportunity to speak. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi then moved a motion to expel the TMC MP for what was termed "unethical conduct." The motion was adopted through a voice vote.

Kolhe characterized this event as a "black day for Indian democracy" and openly criticized the move, stating, "This day will be remembered as a black day for Indian democracy. MP and my colleague Mahua Moitra, who has asked tough questions to the Union Government, was expelled from the Lok Sabha based on the report of the Ethics Committee."

Expressing dismay over the lack of discussion on the report's recommendations, Kolhe accused the government of stifling MPs' voices in Parliament. He described the act as "horrible" and a blatant violation of democratic principles, unequivocally condemning what he deemed a "cowardly act."

Responding to her expulsion, Moitra criticized the weaponization of the Parliamentary committee in the current Lok Sabha session. She highlighted the committee's deviation from its intended purpose, stating, "Ironically, the Ethics Committee, which was set up to serve as a moral compass for members, has been egregiously abused today to bulldoze the opposition and become another weapon to 'thok do' (crush) us into submission." Moitra further contested the committee's actions, asserting, "This committee and this report have broken every rule in the book. In essence, you are finding me guilty of breaching a code of ethics that does not exist." She emphasized that the committee was punishing her for engaging in a practice that is routine, accepted, and encouraged in the House.