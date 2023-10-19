Blackbuck killed by speeding vehicle in Gondia

A sub-adult blackbuck died after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Maharashtra’s Gondia district, an official said on Thursday, PTI reported.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday night, prompting swift action by forest officials upon receiving the alert. Sadly, the animal couldn't survive its injuries. The deceased Blackbuck’s remains were transported to the forest department's 'Van Bhavan' in Gondia. Here, post-mortem examinations and necessary formalities were conducted before the animal was laid to rest.

This unfortunate incident follows another wildlife tragedy in the district, where a male tiger lost its life due to a similar collision with a vehicle on August 10. Wildlife and nature conservation activist Rupesh Nimbharte emphasized that over half of Gondia's land area is covered with forests, housing diverse wildlife. Nimbharte advocated for the establishment of a transit treatment centre in the district to provide prompt medical care for injured animals, potentially preventing further such losses. Currently, severely injured animals are transported to Nagpur for treatment.