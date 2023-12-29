Blaze Engulfs Taloja MIDC Chemical Plant

Panvel: A fire erupted at the Chemspek Chemical Pvt Ltd. facility in Taloja MIDC on Wednesday, December 28th, causing significant damage to the premises. The flames broke out around 8 PM, prompting a swift response from both the MIDC and CIDCO fire departments.

While the extent of the damage remains under assessment, initial reports suggest substantial losses for the company.

This unfortunate incident marks the second time Chemspek has fallen victim to a fire, raising concerns about potential safety hazards at the plant.

Details regarding the cause of the fire are still emerging, and thankfully, no casualties have been reported. This incident echoes a similar fire that occurred at the Chemspek facility in the past, highlighting the need for a thorough investigation into the company's safety protocols and procedures. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the blaze and the extent of the damage. Further updates regarding the incident are expected soon.