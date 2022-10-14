BMC began demolition for Mahim Fort restoration

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has began demolition of structures within Mahim fort to make way for the restoration of the grade-1 heritage structure.

The BMC said about 250 houses within the fort were authorised structures and the residents had to be provided alternative accommodation. Officials said the residents were shifted to homes in Malad and Kurla.

According to BMC officials The fort stands adjacent to the recently beautified portion of Mahim beach. It is a state-protected monument spread over 3,796sqm. "The encroachers are said to have been there since the 1970s. However, this is the first time after Independence that restoration of the fort is being planned out elaborately. After demolishing the structures the proposal for restoration and rejuvenation will be prepared out elaborately," an official said.

Accordin to the report of TOI, "The fort is also in a very dilapidated condition and we would need to appoint a heritage consultant to understand about the kind of stones and other fine detailing of the structure. Once the report is finalised we can then decide on the restoration process. Presently, our priority is to vacate the residents from all the houses. This should take us around a month", the officials said.

