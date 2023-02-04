BMC Budget 2023: Municipal budget presented in just 18 minutes, see what Mumbaikars got
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 4, 2023 12:50 PM 2023-02-04T12:50:22+5:30 2023-02-04T12:50:45+5:30
The main budget of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for 2023-24 of Rs 52,619.07 crore was presented at the municipal headquarters. Compared to last year budget this year's budget increased by 14 percent. This year for the first time in the financial year of the BMC, the commissioner presented the budget in 15-18 minutes. It takes five hours to present the same budget. The presentation of the budget started at 10.30 am, it ended exactly on 10.48 am.
Mumbai Municipal Corporation Health Budget Features:
- A provision of 1287-41 crores is proposed in the revised budget 2022-23 and 1680.19 crores in the budget estimates 2023-24.
- A metropolitan Surveillance unit will be established at Kasturba Hospital of BMC in coordination with the state and Central governments.
- In order to provide state of the art tests at affordable rates to the citizens, a tender process has been initiated for the purchase of one CT scan machine each at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crores at KEM, Nair and Sion hospitals.
- One Tesla M each at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crores in Nair and Sion hospitals. R.i The machine will be erected.
- A provision of Rs 75 crores in the revised budget 2022-23 and Rs 50 crores in the budget estimates 2023-24 has been proposed for Aap Dawakhana Yojana.
- Rs 1.40 crore has been proposed in the budget for the year 2023-24 for the beautification of the graveyards.
- Adequate stock of pesticides and fogging machines will be provided Rs 25 crores has been proposed in the budget estimates for 2023-24.
- Rs 12 crores have been allocated for the said activity for the financial year 2023-24 for the non-communicable disease ward.
- Rs 5 crore has been proposed for revenue expenditure in the budget estimates 2023-24 for Shiv Yoga Centres.