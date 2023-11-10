BMC chief Iqbal Chahal appeals Mumbaikars to follow HC directive on firecrackers during Diwali

On Friday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Chahal urged citizens to adhere to the Bombay High Court's directive and limit the bursting of firecrackers to the specified time frame of 7 pm to 10 pm during Diwali. I request that you all, with folded hands, follow the court’s directive and do not burst the crackers that will add to the air and noise pollution, Chahal urged in a video message.

He said that citizens had responded positively to his appeals during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this time too he hopes that they will follow the court’s directive. Earlier this week, the high court ordered to limit fireworks between 7 pm and 10 pm during the festival.

City air pollution is exacerbated by factors such as dust from construction activities, stated the civic chief, adding that the BMC has implemented several measures to address the issue. Emphasizing the need for collective citizen involvement, he noted that the chief minister's call for a people's movement against air pollution requires active participation from all Mumbai residents.

As part of their efforts, the civic body has set a one-month deadline for developers to procure sprinklers and fogging machines for construction sites. Violators face the risk of strict action in response to non-compliance.

