BMC Chief Transfer: ECI Has Done What CM Should Have, Says Shiv Sena (UBT)

On Monday morning ECI announced the removal of BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. Additional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner should be transferred immediately. On this Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey has reacted saying that ECI has done what CM Eknath Shinde should have done.

Dubey added that from time to time our leader Aaditya Thackeray kept saying that Iqbal Singh Chahal has been in that post for so long and that he needs to be removed but no one took any action...today by removing him from this post, ECI has given a message that our demand was legitimate. In coming days, we will see that people who are sitting on their position for long time will be removed.