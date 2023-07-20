BMC Covid Scam: "Sanjay Raut won't stay out of jail for long", says Nitesh Rane amid Sujit Patkar's arrest

In relation to the Mumbai Covid scam, a significant development has unfolded as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took decisive action by arresting Sujit Patkar, who is known to be a close associate of MP Sanjay Raut. Patkar stands accused of unlawfully awarding a contract for establishing a Covid centre in Mumbai.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had brought to light several startling revelations concerning this matter. Responding to the situation, BJP MLA Natesh Rane expressed his belief that Sanjay Raut, who is connected to Sujit Patkar, might not be able to avoid detention for an extended period.

Nitesh Rane has said, “Sujit Patkar has been arrested in connection with the Covid case. Who is Sujit Patkar? Patkar possesses information about all the transactions and black business of Sanjay Raut,” he said.

Nitesh Rane has further made a sensational allegation that Sujit Patkar is being promoted to run Sanjay Raut's business. However, the actual mastermind behind all this is someone else, not Patkar. Rane has reiterated that it is Sanjay Raut himself.

Nitesh Rane said, “Arrest of Sujit Patkar implies that Sanjay Raut won't be able to stay out of jail for long. Sanjay Raut may soon be seen in the Arthur Road jail. Every day, Sanjay Raut accuses our party of corruption and others as well, but now the day has come for Uddhav Thackeray's party workers, who have been involved in corruption themselves, to go to jail. Since morning, I haven't seen Sanjay Raut anywhere. Sanjay Raut might disguise himself and try to escape, which implies that the arrest of Sujit Patkar marks the beginning of reverse counting for Sanjay Raut.”