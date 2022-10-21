BMC decides to illuminate major public places for Diwali between Oct 22-29

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to illuminate major public places, roads, traffic island and some other sites in Mumbai between October 22 to October 29 as a part of Diwali celebrations.

According to report of PTI, It said the initiative was decided due to the overwhelming response received when major sites in the metropolis were illuminated as part of celebrations connected to the 75th anniversary of Independence, he said.

“Funds for these works have been classified as incidental expenditure to each ward office. Therefore, immediate action should be taken by calling for spot tenders,” a BMC release said quoting Commissioner Ashwini Bhide.