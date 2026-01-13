BMC Election 2026: Shiv Sena UBT and MNS to Deploy 2,000 ‘Bhagwa Guards’ on Polling Day in Mumbai

To curb electoral malpractices such as vote theft, duplicate voting, and bogus voters, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have intensified their ground-level preparations ahead of polling. The two parties, led respectively by Thackeray brothers Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, have decided to jointly deploy a special vigilance force called the ‘Bhagwa Guard’ on polling day, January 15. Around 2,000 Bhagwa Guards will be stationed outside polling booths across key areas to keep a strict watch on any irregularities during the voting process in Mumbai.

The issue of vote manipulation has been at the centre of political debate ever since the conclusion of the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections. Allegations of duplicate voters and electoral fraud sparked nationwide controversy, with opposition parties mounting sharp criticism against the ruling establishment as well as the Election Commission. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had earlier organised a massive protest march in Mumbai over the issue and claimed to have uncovered details of lakhs of duplicate voters across Maharashtra, intensifying pressure on authorities.

In this backdrop, both Uddhav and Raj Thackeray had issued stern warnings that strict action would be taken against those involved in bogus or duplicate voting. These warnings were reiterated during a joint rally organised by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS at Shivaji Park on Sunday. Addressing party workers, both leaders directed them to remain vigilant on polling day and ensure that the democratic process is not undermined by unfair practices.

Following these instructions, meetings of party office-bearers who have been assigned the responsibility of the Bhagwa Guard have been underway for the past two days. Maharashtra Times, citing party sources, reported these members have also been given special training to help them identify and respond appropriately to instances of suspected duplicate or bogus voting, while remaining within the legal framework.

As per the directions of the party leadership, special Bhagwa Guard squads comprising office-bearers from both Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS will be deployed in the vicinity of every polling station. These guards will remain active not only outside polling booths but also in the surrounding areas to closely observe voter movement. Importantly, the list of duplicate voters released by the Election Commission has been shared with the Bhagwa Guards. Based on this list, they will monitor voters arriving at polling centres and alert authorities in case of any discrepancies.

MNS city president Sandeep Deshpande said the initiative aims to strengthen transparency and protect the sanctity of elections. He added that the Bhagwa Guards will not interfere with the voting process but will assist in ensuring that only genuine voters are able to exercise their franchise, reinforcing public confidence in the electoral system.