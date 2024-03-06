BMC Faces Allegations of Irregularities in Cement Concrete Road Contracts, Mumbai Congress President Calls for ED Inquiry

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has recently allocated contracts for the construction of cement concrete roads across the city. However, despite this, construction has yet to commence in the majority of areas. Reports indicate that only 10-15% of the cement concrete road projects have been initiated in both the eastern and western suburbs.

Allegations of irregularities in road tenders have surfaced, with Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikavad reportedly accusing the BMC of such practices.

"The new tenders issued are problematic, as they included the same roads, which were part of 2022 concreting contracts. BMC is not telling the truth to the public," said Varsha Gaikavad at a Press Conference held on Tuesday.

The total cost of these contracts is ₹1,200 crore. Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad has alleged that the BMC is working on the orders of the state government and that this is a scam to benefit a friendly contractor. She further alleged that the BMC is emptying its treasury in the name of road works. Gaikwad demanded an ED inquiry into the cement concrete road works, alleging that there is a scam worth hundreds of crores of rupees involved.

Former corporators Sheetal Mhatre, Ashraf Azmi, Asif Zakaria, and Yuvaraj Mohite were also present. While 10-15% of the work has been completed in the western and eastern suburbs, allegations of impropriety have surfaced regarding the bidding process for the contracts, primarily aimed at friend contractors, or "Mitra contractors," according to opposition leaders.

Reportedly, following an order by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to make Mumbai's roads pothole-free, the BMC administration had ordered the construction of 398 cement concrete roads in the first phase. ₹6,000 crore was allocated for this purpose.

Even though 10-15% of the work in the first phase is yet to be completed, tenders have been floated for the construction of 447 cement concrete roads in the second phase. Many of the roads from the first phase have been included in the second phase tenders," said Asif Zakaria, a former corporator from Bandra.

The work on Rajaram Mane Marg is still underway. Similarly, 10 roads in Mhatre Wadi have also been included in the second phase tenders. Gaikavad demanded an impartial inquiry into the alleged scam in the cement concrete road works. She said that if the ED does not conduct an inquiry, they will approach the court. "We have faith in the judiciary," she added.

Former Congress corporator from Dahisar, Sheetal Mhatre, exposed the alleged scam in the road works. She alleged that several roads in Borivali have been included in the second phase tenders even though they were part of the first phase. Mhatre also alleged that the BMC has spent ₹125 crore to fill potholes on the roads built by the contractors.