BMC Issues Final Notices to Five Metro Rail Contractors Over Pending Property Tax

The Mumbai civic body announced that it has issued final notices to five contractors involved in various metro rail projects across the metropolis for failing to pay property tax totaling approximately Rs 326.22 crore.

According to a statement released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), these companies have been given a seven-day deadline to settle their outstanding property tax dues. The civic body warned to confiscate the property of contractors if they do not pay the tax within the seven-day period.

As per the release, the BMC had last month issued notices to these contractors, asking them to pay their property tax that was due within 21 days. The civic body issued final notices as the companies failed to settle their property tax dues within the prescribed 21-day period, as stated in the release.

The release highlighted that four out of the five contractors have outstanding property tax dues dating back to the financial year 2016-17, while one contractor has pending dues since the financial year 2010-11. Additionally, the BMC has extended the deadline for payment of property tax for the financial year 2023-24 to May 25. At present, several metro rail project works are underway in the financial capital and the civic body has made available plots at Wadala mainly for setting up casting yards.