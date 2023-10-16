BMC jumbo COVID centre scam: Income tax raids underway in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat

The Income Tax investigation wing in Mumbai is currently conducting raids in several cities in connection with a case involving suspected irregularities in the Covid-19 centers established by the Mumbai civic body during the pandemic. Over a dozen locations are being raided in Mumbai, Gujarat, Prayagraj, Delhi and Pune, aim to uncover financial discrepancies and questionable dealings related to the COVID-19 centers.

According to a report of Free Press Journal,The ongoing raids are targeting various locations and companies that secured contracts from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the critical COVID-19 period. The scope of the investigation includes scrutinizing these companies' financial records and transactions associated with the contracts awarded by BMC for COVID-19-related services.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Sujit Patkar, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, and Dr Kishore in connection with the alleged scam.