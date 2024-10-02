BMC Launches 26.5 MW Project at Middle Vaitarna Dam for Sustainable Power

In a major step towards sustainable energy, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is launching a hybrid energy project at the Middle Vaitarna Dam, combining floating solar energy with hydroelectric power. This initiative, implemented under the Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) model, is expected to generate 26.5 MW of electricity and significantly reduce the city's energy costs.

The project, which is expected to begin power generation within the next two and a half years, will save BMC approximately Rs. 9 crore annually in energy expenses. Middle Vaitarna Dam, which supplies 455 million liters of water daily to Mumbai, is a critical component of the city's water infrastructure, contributing 11% of its total supply.

An energy purchase agreement has already been signed with Vaitarna Solar Hydro Power Genco Company for the dual solar and hydroelectric power generation. The electricity generated will be bought at Rs. 4.75 per unit and transmitted to the state grid through the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company. BMC is also planning a future agreement with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), which could further enhance cost savings at its Pise Panjarapur water purification center.

The hydroelectric aspect of the project will involve the installation of two 10 MW generators, producing a total of 20 MW. All necessary environmental and statutory approvals are currently being processed, with financial closure expected by December 2024, followed by construction and an expected power generation start date within two years.

In addition to hydroelectric power, the project includes a 6.5 MW floating solar energy plant, which will cover 8.5 hectares of the dam’s water surface. The solar initiative will also follow the BOT model, with the service provider responsible for the plant's operation and maintenance for 25 years from the start of operations.