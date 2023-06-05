BMC launches WhatsApp chatbot to address garbage related complaints

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a new dedicated WhatsApp chatbot number, 8169681697, to register complaints regarding garbage in public places. This platform will allow citizens to register complaints or provide suggestions regarding waste management.

Citizens can directly send photos to the WhatsApp chatbot number to report issues such as garbage not being picked up, roads not being cleaned, and dead animals not being removed. An official from the BMC stated, Citizens should share the address/GPS location along with the photograph.

Once a complaint is registered via the chatbot, it will be forwarded to the respective department for prompt action. The concerned solid waste management officer will address the complaint within a specified time frame and upload a photo of the resolved spot, ensuring immediate feedback to the citizens, TOI reported.