BMC Makes Progress, Mumbai's TB Cases Show Steady Decline



The Public Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is making notable progress in the fight against tuberculosis (TB) in Mumbai. Despite a slight increase in TB incidence from 2020 (72%) to 2021 (77%), there has been a consistent decrease in the total number of identified patients since 2022. Moreover, the uptick in patients seeking treatment outside Mumbai indicates a possible reduction in local transmission rates.

In 2022, total cases in Mumbai were 55284, whereas in 2023 it amounted to 50206. This shows a dip in the numbers. BMC Public Health Department has initiated an effective awareness campaign in all departments. A program will be conducted in all 24 departments in the coming days to utilize modern AI technology for tuberculosis detection and treatment. BMC offers advanced diagnostic facilities with 42 CBnaat machines, 10 Truenat machines, and access to culture and DST labs. Free antibiotic-resistant treatment is available at 25 public and six private centers. Selected private doctors and hospitals also contribute by providing free diagnosis and treatment.

In collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP), a large-scale BCG vaccination program is underway. This program targets six high-risk groups- individuals diagnosed with TB in the last five years, close contact with TB patients within the last three years, diabetics, smokers, malnourished individuals, and individuals over 60 years old.

BMC is leveraging technology for improved TB detection and treatment. AI-based X-ray services, developed in collaboration with STOP TB and Qure.ai, have identified 921 potential TB cases from 90,751 X-rays taken in the past two years. Additionally, 24 Truenat machines have been deployed for rapid diagnosis of Multi-Drug Resistant (MDR) TB.

Under the national program, screenings will be conducted in all 24 wards of Mumbai. Twelve departments will act as intermediaries, and twelve departments will be control groups. The vaccination will be provided, which is optional, and consent will be obtained from eligible beneficiaries. Health volunteers and ASHA workers will conduct surveys of eligible beneficiaries in April 2024, and vaccinations will be administered in May 2024. A schedule for vaccinations for the elderly population will be arranged in June, July, and August 2024.

