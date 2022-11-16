BMC plans 400 additional vaccination for measles over 10 days

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned 400 additional vaccination over the coming 10 days to cover children who have not received immunization against measles.

We are seeing transmission of measles cases in eight civic wards. They are not spread throughout the ward, but are mostly restricted to the slum corners, said AMC Kumar, adding that the transmission is higher compared to last year. when just nine confirmed cases were detected. The pandemic has created immunisation gaps and measles could be a fallout of them. But we are strengthening vaccination efforts in a big way, he said.

According to a report of TOI, Besides doubling of Covid ward war rooms for measles monitoring, a control room has been started at the Epidemic Control Room in the BMC headquarters to review the situation. An isolation room has been started at Shivaji Nagar Urban Health Centre in Govandi, the epicentre of the current outbreak for patients with mild symptoms.