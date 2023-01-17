BMC set to organize half marathon later this year

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to organise Half Marathon later this year. Prior to the half marathon, a promo run will be held in the month of February next month.

According to a report of TOI, The date for the same is yet to be finalised. This sporting activity is being undertaken by the civic body under the country's Fit India initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2019.

The promo run will be of 3km, 5km and 10km in which five thousand citizens will be able to register on first come first priority basis.

On Tuesday, a meeting with regards to this was held in the BMC where details like the holding area for the contestants to stand and warm up before the competition, the recovery area required at the end of the competition, health and medical matters were discussed in detail.